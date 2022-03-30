Luis Enrique reveals how he told David de Gea he was dropped by La Roja in phone call

David de Gea was dropped from La Roja’s squad this month.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been present in every Spanish squad since his debut in 2014 but was left out by Luis Enrique for this month’s friendlies with Albania and Iceland.

Luis Enrique has revealed that he called De Gea to explain.

“David,” he said as per Marca. “I want to try other goalkeepers.”

De Gea appreciated the call and said that he accepts his decision but that he’s going to fight for his place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Instead of De Gea, Luis Enrique selected Athletic Club’s Unai Simon (his number one) as well as Brighton and Hove Albion’s Robert Sanchez and Brentford’s David Raya.

Spain won both games.

La Roja beat Albania 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Saturday evening before following that up with a 5-0 thrashing of Iceland at Riazor in A Coruna on Tuesday night.

Luis Enrique’s men are in fine form and will head to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar confident that they can go the distance and maybe even win the competition.