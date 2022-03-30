Left-back no longer a priority for Barcelona due to Jordi Alba performances

The left-back position at Camp Nou has long been a contentious one. For many years it was considered that Barcelona needed a replacement for Jordi Alba, while others protested that he was undervalued despite his flaws.

Most have been able to agree that Alba could do with competition or at least a back-up option to give the 33-year-old some rest during the season. It appears that the technical team at Barcelona have just removed themselves from the group that are in agreement on the matter.

Following Alba’s improved form, Xavi and Mateu Alemany have been so content with his performances that they no longer consider left-back an immediate need this summer. They had attempted to attract one in the winter window, but were unable to convince Ajax to part with Nicolas Tagliafico.

The ideal replacement in the eyes of former Valencia Sporting Director Alemany is the current Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. According to Sport, Gaya would be best positioned to make the move to Camp Nou, although only at the right price.

Gaya’s contract is up in 2023 and he currently has a renewal offer on the table from Valencia. Should he decline it, Alemany would love to bring him to Barcelona on a free in the summer of 2023. If not, it’s unlikely the Blaugrana will fork out a large fee for him.

Currently, Alejandro Balde is the next natural left-back at the club, although he predominantly plays with the B-team and is yet to win the trust of Xavi. Sergino Dest has shown himself an apt deputy at points, while Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza have filled in at desperate points in the season.

