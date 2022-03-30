La Liga President Javier Tebas pessimistic about Barcelona signing power

La Liga President Javier Tebas has once again pronounced on the spending capabilities of Barcelona at an EFE Business Insiders event today.

Tebas has been outspoken in recent years about many issues pertaining to Real Madrid, Barcelona and in particular the Superleague. In his latest comments, which Marca carried, he gave little credence to the idea that Barcelona could sign a Kylian Mbappe or an Erling Braut Haaland this summer.

“There are a lot of steps that need to be taken before they can do it and they [Barcelona] know what they are.”

The financial gymnastics are hard to get a handle of at Camp Nou. Despite it appearing unlikely that Barcelona would be able to make any signings other than Dani Alves going into the winter window, the exits of Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Aguero and Yusuf Demir were sufficient to allow Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the door.

There seems to be little consensus on how much financial muscle Barcelona can exercise, however one avenue of increasing their capacity would be accepting the CVC deal. Tebas also spoke on that issue.

“I am not in that negotiation and therefore I can’t say anything about it. I hope it’s true and Barcelona sign it. If at one point they didn’t see [the benefits] and now they do, it will be because they consider it positive.”

“For football in general, it’s a project that accelerates other projects that wouldn’t have been done otherwise or would have taken a lot of time to do so.”

Currently Athletic Club, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the only La Liga clubs that have not signed the CVC deal, which gives clubs immediate funding in return for a percentage of their TV rights.