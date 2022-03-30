Joao Felix is flying with Atletico Madrid but hardly figuring for Portugal

Joao Felix is flying with Atletico Madrid but not with Portugal.

The forward is one of the most in-form players in La Liga but he’s enjoying little prominence with the Portuguese national team.

That’s as per Diario AS, who note Felix’s domestic form isn’t being reflected in the game-time given to him by Fernando Santos.

Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 last Thursday before Bruno Fernandes’ brace saw them beat North Macedonia 2-0 in Porto last night.

The result saw them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But Felix played just 22 minutes combined in both games; 19 against Turkey and just three against North Macedonia.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao are all preferred to Felix by Santos right now.

But now the Portuguese returns to the Spanish capital with a chance to take out his frustration by scoring goals. He’s contributed five of them – as well as two assists – in seven games.

Performing for Los Rojiblancos is the only way that Felix will force his way into Santos’ first team for the World Cup and that could very well be to Diego Simeone’s benefit.

Atletico are keen to finish in the top four of La Liga this season and are also looking forward to a Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City.