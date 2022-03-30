Incredible images are emerging from the Women’s El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid this evening.

The two rivals are going head-to-head in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou.

Barcelona won 3-1 in the first leg, and the two sides went in at the beak in the second leg locked at 1-1, meaning the Blaugrana lead 4-2 on aggregate.

Fans have turned out in their droves to see the game, with a new attendance record set for the women’s game in Spain.

As many as 91,000 are said to be inside Camp Nou for this game, and it’s a tremendous feat for the fast-growing women’s game in Spain and worldwide.

Many have placed a ceiling on the women’s game for many years, but they have been proven wrong again this evening.

This is proof the excitement women players can bring, and the quality on offer to fans.

And as the mural from fans stated, this is ‘more than empowerment’, with fans not there to ‘show support’ for the women’s game.

They are there to get behind a world-class team and to watch a quality game of football, not defined by gender.