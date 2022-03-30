Former Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has landed his first major management role.

The Dutchman has been coaching since 2014 when he became an assistant coach with the Netherlands national team.

For the last year, he has been in charge of the PSV B team ‘PSV Jong’, but it has now been confirmed that he will take charge of the first team from next season.

Van Nistelrooy played for PSV over three years a player and will now take over the team in his first major first-team gig.

PSV are still in the title race in Eredivisie, but current head coach Roger Schmidt is leaving at the end of the season.

Van Nistelrooy will now take over from the summer, and he will be looking to match his success as a player on the management scene.

The Dutchman had two stints in Spain as a player, scoring 46 goals in 48 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid between 2006 and 2010.

He then returned to Spain to play for Malaga in 2011 to finish his career, scoring four times in 28 league appearances.