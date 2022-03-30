Former Real Madrid man Keylor Navas welcomes 30 Ukrainian refugees into his Parisian home

Keylor Navas has welcomed 30 Ukrainian refugees into his home.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper who currently plays his football from French side Paris Saint-Germain has welcomed men, women and children fleeing conflict in Ukraine into his Parisian home.

That’s according to Le Parisien as carried by Cope.

Navas equipped his cinema with beds to accommodate them.

The goalkeeper is known to be a deeply religious man and also offered the refugees clothing and food. He wanted to do his bit.

Navas, 35, enjoyed his best football in La Liga with Real Madrid.

He played at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2019 before departing for Ligue 1 and PSG.

He won La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups during his stint in the Spanish capital.

The Costa Rican has also made 105 appearances for his country.

This season, however, Navas has been sharing the role of PSG’s first-choice goalkeeper with Gianluigi Donnarumma. He didn’t feature during PSG’s Champions League defeat to Los Blancos.