Espanyol CEO Jose Maria Duran leaves over differences with owner Chen Yansheng

Espanyol are having a satisfactory season back in La Liga and it appears they will stave off any threat of relegation comfortably, with ten points separating them from the drop. All is not well behind the scenes however.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Maria Duran has left the club after less than 18 months in charge, as confirmed by the club today. Appointed in December of 2019, he oversaw a relegation for Espanyol before helping them to return to the top division last season.

Sport are reporting that the cause of his removal was a serious of disagreements between Duran and club owner Chen Yansheng. Mao Ye, who was on the board of directors, has been appointed as Duran’s successor in order ‘accelerate the growth of the club’ according to the club’s official statement.

This may also spell trouble for current Sporting Director Rufete, who is yet to be offered a new deal at Espanyol with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. That in turn could affect the job security of manager Vicente Moreno, who himself was chosen by Rufete.

Previously there had been rumours that Ramon Planes could replace the current Sporting Director.