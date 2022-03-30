El Clasico could break the record for attendance at a women’s football match this evening

Barcelona Femeni face Real Madrid Femenino this evening.

It’ll be a titanic clash and it’s going to take place in front of what will possibly be a record crowd for women’s football at Camp Nou.

The existing record, according to Marca, is the 90,185 fans who attended the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The capacity of Camp Nou is 99,354.

It’s an important game, too; the second leg of the quarter-final of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona won the first leg 3-1 at Valdebebas earlier this month to put them in the driving seat.

Alexia Putellas, the reigning Ballon d’Or and the undisputed talisman of this Barcelona team, has said that the game could be crucial in the women’s game, a before-and-after moment.

Barcelona are the reigning European champions and have enjoyed unparalleled dominance in the women’s game in recent years.

They’re currently top of the Primera Division with a perfect record; they’ve won 25 from 25 and have scored 138 goals.