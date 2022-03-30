Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal return to Real Madrid training after international break

Real Madrid trained at Valdebebas this morning.

And Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal were both present after returning from international duty with France and Spain.

The two trained without problems according to Marca and will be available for Los Blancos’ trip to Celta Vigo this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti missed the session as he’s tested positive for covid-19 and so his son, Davide Ancelotti, took it instead.

Isco suffered some discomfort in his back and is a doubt for the trip to Galicia while Toni Kroos has been suffering from gastroenteritis, although the German should return tomorrow.

Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde will all be back for training tomorrow afternoon after returning from international duty with their nations.

Madrid will be keen to put in a good showing at Balaidos and bounce back from the limp display they put in during El Clasico when Barcelona routed them 4-0 in their own back garden.