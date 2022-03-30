Atletico Madrid are set to welcome back a number of key players following the international break.

The return of club football is almost here, with the international period now winding to a close.

La Liga returns this weekend, and Atletico are back in action, facing strugglers Alaves on Saturday with a chance to solidify their top four spot.

And ahead of that game, there is plenty of good news, with Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul shaking off injury issues.

The good news doesn’t stop there, either, with Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass and Mario Hermoso also returning, though the first two will need to catch up on match fitness.

Diego Simeone has not had much luck when it comes to injuries within his squad this season, and that has particularly been the case over recent weeks.

But as we approach the business end of the season, and with Atleti’s Champions League clash with Manchester City fast-approaching, a number of key players are now returning in what will be seen as a major boost.

Though, it must be noted that for the Alaves clash, Correa and Koke are suspended.