David de Gea frustrated with Luis Enrique snub for Spain squad

Everything went swimmingly for Luis Enrique in this international break as Spain secured wins over Albania and Iceland, scoring seven goals in the process.

Most of Spain’s squad seem delighted with Luis Enrique’s management and several interviews have been frank about the excellent atmosphere within the Spain camp.

Any problems that may have come up for Luis Enrique come from outside the camp. The Asturian manager was happy to explain his absence and told the press what he told de Gea in a phone call – he wanted to try other goalkeepers.

According to Diario AS, Manchester United’s number one did not take the phone call well. Despite Luis Enrique’s explanation, de Gea was frustrated and failed to accept his reasoning.

Luis Enrique has not been afraid to chop and change his goalkeepers throughout his tenure. Since he arrived, de Gea has been part of a rotating list of goalkeepers who have had a shot with Spain, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya, Robert Sanchez and Sergio Rico.

Unai Simon was trusted with the job during Euro 2020 and seems the favourite to reprise the role at the World Cup.