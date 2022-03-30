David Alaba recommends former Bayern Munich teammate Serge Gnabry to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Serge Gnabry.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim that David Alaba has recommended Los Blancos go for the 26-year-old German.

Alaba played with Gnabry at Bayern Munich and knows him well.

Gnabry, a forward, sees his contract with the Bavarian giants expire in the summer of 2023 and wants a pay increase to renew.

He’s also unhappy playing out wide and would prefer a role through the middle; he doesn’t love working with Julian Nagelsmann. He doesn’t, however, want to leave Bayern.

Gnabry is content with life in Bavaria and would like to renew; but if negotiations take a turn for the worse Madrid will be attentive.

Gnabry has 31 caps for Germany and has scored 20 goals.

He’s played 162 official matches for Bayern and has contributed 60 goals and 39 assists. He’s also spent time with Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion, Werder Bremen and 1899 Hoffenheim.