Central defenders in La Liga stand out amongst best in Europe according to study

Many would agree that La Liga has become far more defensively solid in recent years and according to the data, more so than any of the big five leagues in Europe.

Olocip are an artificial intelligence service that have developed tools and carried out analysis of top level football across Europe. Recently it released a study showing the top ten players in each of the big five leagues based on data, which Diario AS covered.

No other leagues has as many central defenders in its top ten ranking as La Liga. Four centre backs, Osasuna’s David Garcia, Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Alaves’ Victor Laguardia are amongst the best in Spain.

As it happens, Garcia ranks top amongst all La Liga players, with Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Juanmi trailing him. No doubt David Garcia’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Atletico Madrid supposedly interested in him. Currently he is the top-scoring centre-back in Europe’s top leagues (4) and has won more aerial duels than anyone else in Spain.

Across the other leagues, none have as many central defenders in theirs with England (3) trailed by France (2), Germany (2) and Italy (1). Chelsea’s Thiago Silva is the highest-rated player in the Premier League too.