Celta Vigo star Iago Aspas has warned his teammates of the danger Real Madrid pose.

Celta face the leaders this weekend as La Liga resumes following the international break, and it will be a tough test for both sides.

Los Blancos have established a nine-point lead at the top, and they can afford a slip-up or two, but they won’t want to give any of the chasing pack an opportunity to make up ground.

Celta haven’t quite fulfilled their potential this season, but armed with Aspas and a number of talented players, they are always a danger on their day.

And ahead of the clash in Galicia, Aspas has been speaking about Real Madrid, warning his teammates of the danger this weekend’s opponents pose.

“It’s a team that doesn’t have to dominate you to be superior, to win the game,” he told Marca.

“In the first game, in the Santiago Bernabeu, we went in at the break with a good feeling at 1-2, and in 10 minutes in the second half, they had already scored three goals.

“When they smell blood, they are assassins.”

Celta will be looking to upset the odds this weekend, but they will have to contain a very talented Real Madrid side who hope to have Karim Benzema fit and firing by the time kick-off arrives.