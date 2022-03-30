Borussia Dortmund are still in limbo over Erling Haaland amid talk of a move to Barcelona.

Barca have been linked with a number of big-money signings this summer as they look to improve their squad ahead of next season.

The Blaugrana are expected to see a significant rise in their La Liga salary cap ahead of the summer, having restructured long-term debt and having struck a sponsorship deal with Spotify.

Just how much Barca will be able to spend remains to be seen, but they have been tipped to pull off a deal for Dortmund frontman Haaland, who is likely to have interest from a number of clubs around Europe this summer.

The Norwegian has a release clause of around €75million that comes into play this summer, and he is likely to have his pick of clubs.

Though, at this moment in time, it seems no progress has been made on his future, with Dortmund CEO Joachim Watzke telling BILD: Erling Haaland? We still don’t know anything from the side of the player.”