Barcelona will only sign Raphinha if Ousmane Dembele leaves the club this summer

Much depends on Ousmane Dembele’s future.

Barcelona are currently in negotiations to sign Raphinha from Leeds United but it’s understood that’s dependent on Dembele.

That’s according to Diario AS, who claim Barcelona view Raphinha as a replacement for the Frenchman rather than a deputy.

Should Dembele renew his contract with the Blaugrana, moreover, Barcelona will focus their efforts on reaching an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to retain Adama Traore.

This is all hypothetical, however.

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of this season and until recently it had seemed evident that he’d leave the club on a free transfer when it does.

But since the tension of the January transfer window relations have warmed on both the club’s side and the player’s side.

Xavi Hernandez has insisted on using Dembele and the Frenchman has enjoyed his best run of form since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.