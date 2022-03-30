Barcelona target Karim Adeyemi’s move to Borussia Dortmund not set in stone

German forward Karim Adeyemi has been the subject of speculation all season. For a long time was considered one of the most hotly contested properties on the market for the summer of 2022.

Rumours surrounding Adeyemi had cooled off a little, as it appeared he would be moving back to his native Germany from RB Salzburg. Most outlets placed him at Borussia Dortmund next season.

However Sport carried BILD’s report saying that no deal has been done for Adeyemi and the frustration is growing with Dortmund’s inability to meet their demands. Although Salzburg have accepted that Adeyemi may be moving on, they have set a limit of Easter Sunday for any team to get the deal done.

Adeyemi was linked with Barcelona consistently leading into the winter and Bayern Munich were also supposed to be following him closely. Meanwhile Dortmund appear to be seeking a replacement for Erling Haaland.