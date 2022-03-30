Barcelona made easy work of Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals this evening.

Barca Femeni remain on course to retain their title after a confident second leg performance against their biggest rivals.

The Blaugrana already had a 3-1 lead from the first leg, but they went into the break locked at 1-1 on the night after a superb yet accidental effort from Mari Pilar and an equaliser from Olga Carmona from the spot.

Claudia Zormoza then put Real Madrid ahead and to within one goal on aggregate, but it all went downhill from there for Los Blancos.

Goals from Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Hansen saw Barca romp to a 5-2 win on the night and an 8-3 aggregate win.

Barca now progress to the semi-finals, while crucially, the game set the world record for attendance at a women’s football match.

The attendance on the night was 91,553, which edges the previous record of 90,185 from the 1999 World Cup final between USA and China in California.