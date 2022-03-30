Barcelona are considering move for 16-year-old Bayern Munich starlet Kenan Yildiz

Barcelona have been linked with a Bayern Munich starlet.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who claim the Blaugrana are considering a move for 16-year-old midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

Barcelona are apparently on track to incorporate the teenager, who has German and Turkish nationality, into Barcelona B.

His contract with Bayern expires in the summer.

Yildiz began the season with the Bavarian club’s U17 side before earning promotion to the U19 outfit. He’s contributed six goals and eight assists so far this season and earned many plaudits.

Barcelona’s pursuit is aided by the fact that Yildiz is represented by Leaderbrook, the same agency that represents Barcelona players like Pedri, Ferran Torres and Fabio Blanco.

Barcelona are in the midst of a rebuilding project that’s bearing fruit under Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernandez.

Intelligent acquisitions are being targeted for this summer transfer window and exciting teenagers like Yildiz most certainly fit the bill.