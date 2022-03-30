Atletico Madrid fitness guru Oscar ‘Profe’ Ortega may go to World Cup with Uruguay

As a variety of clubs try to sit down and alter their plans to accommodate the Qatar World Cup at the end of 2022, Atletico Madrid face losing one of their crucial staff members.

Although the World Cup will disrupt the footballing calendar and alter the fitness regimes of every top club in Europe, Los Colchoneros must work out whether they will have the man doing that planning with them. Oscar ‘El Profe’ Ortega has become renowned for his stringent fitness regime at Atletico Madrid alongside Diego Simeone.

When Uruguayan legend Oscar Tabarez was relieved of his position in charge of the country, Diego Alonso took the reigns for the remaining four matches of the World Cup qualifying campaign. The new manager brought in Ortega as part of his efforts to get Uruguay to the World Cup, which they achieved with wins over Peru and Chile.

However this creates a problem for the World Cup itself. Nobody knows if Ortega will be in charge of physical preparation for the tournament, which normally requires months of planning.

Initially Atleti had released Ortega during the international breaks to be with Uruguay, but had not agreed anything beyond that. The Uruguayan FA told Mundo Deportivo that it’s a matter that needs to be dealt with.

Either way, it seems difficult that Ortega could reprise his role with Uruguay next winter and continue to direct matters in Madrid without a contingency plan.