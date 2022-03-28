Which top-level forward are Barcelona going to sign this summer?

Barcelona are hard at work planning for the summer.

The are determined to bring in a top-level forward that will elevate a team making steady progress to the next level.

Erling Haaland is the priority, but that’s a complicated battle.

Also in the picture are Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski, with Diario Sport claiming the Egyptian is the most likely to come.

They’ve given Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, a 30% chance of wearing Blaugrana next season. There’s stiff competition, for his services and he’d be earning less if he comes to Camp Nou.

Salah, of Liverpool, has been given a 60% chance of coming to Barcelona. He’s a versatile forward and sees his contract with Liverpool expire in summer 2023; he could be on the move.

Lewandowski, of Bayern Munich, has been given a 10% chance. Like Salah his contract expires in the summer of 2023 so a decision on his future is going to be made after this season.