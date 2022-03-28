Roberto Mancini has made a decision on his future after Italy’s World Cup debacle

Italy were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup by North Macedonia last Thursday evening.

They had been playing for a place in the playoff final against Portugal only for a late concession to give it to North Macedonia.

The defeat means that, for the second consecutive World Cup, Italy won’t be participating. They won’t be going to Qatar.

Roberto Mancini’s future was questioned in the aftermath of the defeat, with the Italian coach revealing that he was going to have to take a few days to think his next step over.

Some thought that he was going to call it a day and leave the Italian national team, with Fabio Cannavaro and Marcello Lippi both floated as potential successors.

But according to Gazzetta dello Sport as carried by Marca, Mancini is going to see out the contract that runs until 2026. He’s determined to end his time in charge of his country on a high.

Mancini’s Italy won Euro 2020 last summer, knocking La Roja out at the semi-final at Wembley Stadium.