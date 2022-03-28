Real Madrid will continue training this afternoon as they look to prepare for a strong finish to the season.

Los Blancos are currently nine points clear at the top of the table, and along with giving it their best shot in the Champions League, their main aim is to see out the league title.

They did suffer a blow to their title bid before the international break when they were hammered by fierce rivals Barcelona.

But Carlo Ancelotti‘s men will be confident of reclaiming their best form after the current international break finishes.

Ahead of the return of club football, Real Madrid are continuing to train without their international stars.

And after some days off over the weekend, they are set for a session later this afternoon, at Valdebebas.

But their session will be without three of their injured stars.

Star striker Karim Benzema is hoping to return by this weekend but remains out injured for now, as does full-back Ferland Mendy.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard is back out with injury, set to undergo surgery on his ankle in the coming days.

Though, the Belgian hasn’t featured regularly this season anyway, and so his absence won’t be as sorely felt as it might have been had Hazard rediscovered his best form this season.