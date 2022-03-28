Real Madrid are said to be seriously considering the option of signing Monaco star Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The 22-year-old is a hot property ahead of this summer having impressed with Monaco, and most recently France.

The youngster scored for his national team last week, and that only helped increase transfer interest in him.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are the latest team seriously considering a move for the midfielder.

Tchouaméni has also been eyed by Paris Saint-Germain, and a number of Premier League teams have also been linked.

But reports in Spain claim Los Blancos see the youngster as a perfect option to add competition for Casemiro in the holding role.

There is talk of Tchouaméni costing more than €90million this summer, but the report claims the interest from Los Blancos is ‘real’, and that the player would be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

One to keep an eye on as Real Madrid concentrate their main efforts on improving their front line.