Real Madrid legend Raul praises Xavi Hernandez’s fine work with Barcelona

Real Madrid legend Raul has spoken about how his old friend and international teammate Xavi Hernandez is doing at Barcelona.

Raul is currently in charge of Castilla, learning the ropes before, it’s assumed, one day taking over the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xavi took over at Barcelona back in November.

Raul hasn’t been surprised by Xavi’s success at Camp Nou.

“Xavi has been a coach since he was a player,” he said in comments carried by Marca.

“He’s doing very well right now, he’s in the midst of a good present and a very good future.

“Time will put everyone in their place. He has passion, that’s the most important thing. He knows the club. I’m sure he’ll do well.”

Xavi has done superbly.

He took over a directionless, depressed team and has turned them into one of the most interesting sides in European football.

Aided by smart business during the January transfer window, they’re playing superb football and are breathing down Sevilla’s necks in second place.

They’re also looking forward to facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League next month.

The icing on the cake, of course, came last weekend.

Barcelona went to the Santiago Bernabeu and tore Madrid, their great rivals, to pieces. They won a one-sided affair 4-0.