Isco Alarcon has fuelled transfer rumours with his choice of holiday location.

The Real Madrid star is expected to leave the Spanish capital this summer when his current contract comes to an end.

Isco is not going to be offered a new deal, and he has seen little action under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

A departure is all-but inevitable for the Spain international, and while there have been some murmurings over a La Liga switch, the most common rumours involve Serie A.

AC Milan have been linked, but Fiorentina seems like the most practical option, and especially now that Isco has dropped a hint.

The Spaniard is already able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of Spain, and curiously, he decided to visit Florence over the weekend.

The Real Madrid players who were not on international duty were given the weekend off to spend their time as they wished, and many decided to take a short break away.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Isco took his family Florence, Italy, the home of Fiorentina.

It’s be interesting to see whether any details of conversations during his trip emerge, or whether this was a case of the forward simply doing his homework on a potential destination.