Real Madrid eye English playmaker as heir to Modric

Real Madrid know more or less where their business will be done in the summer of 2022, but they are already eyeing up a big move for the following summer.

With Real Madrid’s trio of Casemiro (30), Toni Kroos (32) and Luka Modric (36) all ageing into the twilight of career, Florentino Perez is making moves to replace them. Having already signed teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be next on the list for Los Blancos.

With much of their funds expected to be tied up in this move and other, more attacking positions, it appears Jude Bellingham is a potential option for the summer of 2023. The English midfielder would be a more forward-thinking asset and has led Dortmund on many occasions this season. Diario AS carried a report from Bild on Monday that Bellingham is being seriously considered by Real Madrid.

Should they decided to pursue Bellingham, Real Madrid may face stiff competition from Liverpool.