Real Madrid are planning a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are considering a move for Monaco’s defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni according to Diario AS.

Los Blancos are keen to bring in someone capable of playing a similar role to Casemiro as the sole pivot and believe that the 22-year-old Frenchman is an interesting option.

But Madrid’s pursuit of Tchouameni is thought to be conditional on the Erling Haaland situation. If they don’t land the Norwegian it’s understood to be more likely they’ll move for Tchouameni.

And the player is thought to be open to the idea.

His first choice is to head for the Santiago Bernabeu despite offers on the table from Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League.

Tchouameni’s market valuation is around €40m but the French press have been reporting that Monaco won’t countenance selling him for less than €60m.

Of Cameroonian descent, Tchouameni was born in Rouen in France and joined Monaco from Bordeaux in 2020. He’s earned eight caps for the French national team.