Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti remain haunted by the ghosts of 2014/15

Real Madrid still have full confidence in Carlo Ancelotti.

And it would take a full-scale catastrophe in the final months of this season to change that according to Diario AS.

That wouldn’t be elimination from the Champions League; it’s understood Chelsea are a formidable foe. It would be in La Liga.

Madrid are nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla with nine games to go. Barcelona will draw within the same distance should they win their game in hand against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona beat Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu just before the international break to increase external pressure on Ancelotti.

And the problem is that there’s previous with Ancelotti.

Back in 2014/15, during the Italian’s first spell in charge of Madrid, they were on course to win the treble only to collapse.

As is well known, Barcelona turned it on in the second half of the season and went on to win the treble themselves, beating Juventus in Berlin to succeed Madrid as champions of Europe.

Barcelona are probably too far behind Madrid to catch them this time, but Los Blancos are going to want to sprint to the finish line and wrap up La Liga before anything untoward occurs.