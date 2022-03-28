Real Betis are said to have expressed an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Romain Saiss.

Saiss has been with Wolves since 2016, achieving promotion with the Midlands club and helping them to solidify their spot in the Premier League.

But at 32 years of age, the defensive midfielder is out of contract this summer, and he could move on.

Saiss has featured regularly, making 28 Premier League appearances this season, but a new deal has not yet been reached.

With that in mind, L’Equipe via Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Betis are expressing an interest, with Manuel Pellegrini needing greater over at the base of his midfield.

Andres Guardado is now 35 years of age and Betis could do with strengthening their midfield.

Though, according to the report, La Liga rivals Villarreal are also interested in pursuing a move as they look for a defensive midfielder to plug the gap amid the presence of the ageing Vicente Iborra.

Other reports do claim, however, that Villarreal will prioritise the signing of Rayo Vallecano midfielder Santi Comesana.