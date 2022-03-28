Mbappe and Haaland conditions unacceptable for Barcelona

In his interview RAC1, Joan Laporta admitted that the financial conditions to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland are currently prohibitive of any deal.

Laporta spoke sincerely on the transfer market, confirming that Barcelona have already sealed two transfers. He was also happy to admit his admiration for Leeds United’s Raphinha and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

The question that has dominated the fantasies of many a football fan in the past year was put to Laporta, when RAC1 asked him whether he preferred Haaland or Mbappe. Sport carried his response.

“The one that has it clear that they want to play for Barcelona. The one who wants to come here. At the moment, none of the two has expressed that to me.”

“What I have received are certain economic conditions that we wouldn’t accept under any circumstances.”

Laporta seems keen to establish a certain hierarchy and discipline within club when it comes to salaries. At another point in the interview he spoke about the stymied renewals of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, making it clear that any contract would have to fit into their plans.