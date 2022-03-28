Marcos Asensio’s future at Real Madrid is up in the air

Marco Asensio’s future at Real Madrid is up in the air.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who note that while the man from the Balearic Islands has enjoyed good moments this season his place is under threat in 2022/23.

That’s because Madrid are in the process of trying to secure the signature of both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer.

They’d join Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema in a pretty stacked forward line and Asensio would be sure to see a lot less minutes.

Because while Asensio’s numbers have been decent this season – ten goals and an assist in 33 games – they’ve not been elite. And elite is what you need to be to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

So while he’s won the battle with Rodrygo Goes to start on the right side of Madrid’s attack this season, such a role is far from assured should Mbappe and Haaland both arrive.

And Asensio’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

So this summer could potentially be a good moment for both the player and the club to part ways as Madrid enter a new era.