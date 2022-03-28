Luis Enrique responds to Fabregas robotic claims

Former Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas made headlines in his Marca interview on Sunday, after claiming that football was becoming robotic.

Fabregas was asked if football was the same as when he won the World Cup, to which the Catalan was more than happy to divulge a lengthy answer. Not only did he say that football was becoming robotic, but Fabregas claimed that modern day football is more based on numbers and science than players. He also accused of modern managers of taking creativity out of the game.

During his press conference today Luis Enrique was asked if he also saw football the same way. Marca recorded his response.

“Football is a high-level sport and footballers are athletes. But athletes with talent.”

“In our case, that isn’t true [what Fabregas says], the first thing we look for is talent. If that was the case, then Pedri wouldn’t play a single second with us, he wouldn’t even warm up.”

“It could be that is the case for the rest of football, but not for us,” added Luis Enrique.

Although the Asturian did admit that Fabregas may have a point. He was also asked about his future again, where he stringently denied all rumours that he wouldn’t be with the national team in Qatar.

