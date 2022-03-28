Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals his second-favourite club is Barcelona

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that his second-favourite club is none other than the mighty Barcelona.

The scouser, born and raised in Liverpool, has spent his entire career at Anfield. He’s made 214 appearances for the club, contributing 12 goals and 60 assists.

The 23-year-old has also won everything in the game; the Premier League, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the League Cup and the European Super Cup.

But the Blaugrana retain a certain allure.

“I would say that my other favourite team is Barcelona,” Alexander-Arnold told British GQ as carried by Diario AS.

“I feel that they have the same ideas and values as Liverpool. They like to bring players through the academy.

“I grew up watching [Lionel] Messi and that special Barcelona team with [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi [Hernandez], [Thierry] Henry and [Samuel] Eto’o.”

Barcelona are enjoying a bit of a comeback regarding their narrative in recent times. Made fun of for so long, they’re beginning to be taken seriously again.

This is primarily down to the fine work of Xavi, who’s revitalised the club since taking over from Ronald Koeman last November.

Their last fixture was evidence of this; they beat their great rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, a real statement win.