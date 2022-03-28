Laporta confirms Barcelona have made two signings for next season

Joan Laporta’s interview with RAC1 on Monday evening was nothing if not sincere. The Barcelona President was sincere in his answers and refused to dodge questions.

Naturally, one of the topics that came up was transfers. Even in the weeks and months furthest from the transfer windows, rumours surrounding the Catalan giants are constant.

Asked about possible signings in the summer, Laporta revealed that he had already made some.

“We have closed two signings. It may well be a central midfielder and a central defender, yes. Raphinha, on the other hand, is a great player. We have good reports on him. Deco [Raphinha’s agent] has his job and has given us some details so that we don’t make any mistakes. In some cases, he has helped us a lot.”

Laporta left the two confirmed signings to speculation, although much of that has been done already. Fabrizio Romano reported that the central midfielder is Milan’s Franck Kessie, while the central defender is rumoured to be Andreas Christensen.

In the case of Raphinha, reports came out over the weekend that the Brazilian winger had agreed terms with Barcelona and an agreement between the Catalans and Leeds United was the only obstacle.