La Roja coach Luis Enrique responds directly to speculation linking him with Manchester United

Luis Enrique has responded to speculation connecting him with a move to Manchester United.

The Asturian is currently in charge of La Roja.

They beat Albania 2-1 on Saturday evening in Barcelona and take on Iceland tomorrow night in A Coruna in friendlies.

They’re friendlies in name but not in reality.

Luis Enrique is determined that his players take the games seriously to ensure that they’ll make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as cohesive a collective as possible.

Because he absolutely intends to be the one leading them.

He was asked directly about the United links in his pre-match press conference on Monday and was clear in his response.

“I’ll be in Qatar with Spain because I’ve given my word and there’s nothing that makes me more excited than representing my country at the World Cup,” Luis Enrique said as per Diario AS.

“And even more so with this national team and with this federation. I can say it louder, but not more clearly.

“I am where I want to be.”

Spain made it the semi-final of Euro 2020 last summer only to lose at Wembley Stadium to eventual winners Italy.

They then made it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to reigning world champions France.

They’ll hope to go a step further in the Middle East.