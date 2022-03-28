Koke excited to play in A Coruna with La Roja after the atmosphere in Barcelona

La Roja played in Barcelona for the first time in 18 years on Saturday night when they beat Albania 2-1 at the RCDE Stadium.

Ferran Torres fired Spain into the lead 15 minutes from time only for Myrto Uzuni to equalise for Albania ten minutes later. But Dani Olmo was on hand to score the winner in the 90th minute.

The game was played amid a fantastic atmosphere and it’s unlikely to be another 18 years until Spain return to Barcelona.

On Tuesday they go to A Coruna to face Iceland for the first time in 13 years. Koke, Atletico Madrid skipper and a key part of Luis Enrique’s midfield, is very much looking forward to it.

“When Spain play, there’s no such thing as a friendly,” he said in comments carried by Cope.

“Every rival creates difficulties and Iceland is a well-armed team just like Albania. They’re going to make us give our best.

“We had an incredible atmosphere in Barcelona and we hope to experience the same in A Coruna.”

Luis Enrique is building a cohesive collective unit with the Spanish national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Spain made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy at Wembley Stadium and made it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to France at San Siro.

They don’t have the intergalactic stars of previous eras but they do have some fine players and, in Luis Enrique, probably the best coach currently working in international football.