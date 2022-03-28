Joan Laporta says Camp Nou work is due to be completed in 2025

Barcelona President Joan Laporta sat down with Catalan radio station Rac1 on Monday night, one of the key topics being the renovations at Camp Nou.

It was announced earlier in March the stadium was to be renamed Spotify Camp Nou in the summer as part of a sponsorship deal that would last four years with the music streaming company.

Laporta was asked for further details on the works, which he had recently revealed could be delayed. The spiralling cost of materials as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine could cause a rethink of their initial plans, but Laporta was optimistic.

“In theory, the remodelling works will start in September. We are forging ahead with the planning permission. It’s at an advanced stage.”

Asked when fans could expect to settle into their new stadium with all the work completed, Laporta gave a timeline of three years.

“We predict that the stadium will be finished in 2025. I will do everything I can to ensure that becomes a reality. We have the intentions and the means to do so, but we want to manage our assets well.”

It has long been suggested that Barcelona may move away from Camp Nou during the renovations, with the prime candidate to host the team being the Olympic Stadium at Montjuic.

“It’s an extraordinary project for the city. We have plenty of time to refurbish it in order to play there in 2023. The main thing is fitting in the matches with the concerts. With a good intentions, we can work around it.”