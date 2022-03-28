Former Real Madrid striker to take first senior management job in summer

The former Dutch poacher Ruud van Nistelrooy may be taking his first steps in management this summer, as he weighs up a role in his native Netherlands.

Having already spent time on the staff at the Dutch national team and as part of the coaching staff at PSV Eindhoven, van Nistelrooy could be taking the reigns at PSV this summer.

The story was broken by Voetbal International, who say that PSV are waiting on his acceptance of the job this week. Van Nistelrooy moved to Real Madrid in 2006 from Manchester United and would spend five of the last six years of his career in Spain. Leaving Madrid in 2010 for Hamburg, he returned to the Iberian peninsula for the final year of his career with Malaga in 2011.

Currently, van Nistelrooy is in charge of Jong PSV, the B-team in Eindhoven. The incumbent Roger Schmidt in the first team role has already announced that he won’t be staying at the Phillips Stadion at the end of the season.