ECA release plans for new Champions League format

The European Club Association have announced plans to drastically alter the Champions League format at a conference in Vienna today.

The ECA, headed by PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been looking at ways to change the competition and bring it more in line with a format that the biggest clubs in Europe are keen on. This, of course, comes after the failed launch of the the Superleague, which was a closed format competition to rival the Champions League.

The new format would see the number of teams increased form 32 to 36, with two of the extra places going to clubs that didn’t qualify via their league position with the highest coefficient. A third place would go the next qualifier in the league with the highest coefficient, while the fourth extra spot would come from the qualification round.

The changes would also see the end of the group phase. Instead, it would be a league of 36 teams, with each side playing ten matches and the top 16 qualifying for the second round. This would increase the number of fixtures to 10 rather than six.

The changes are due to be voted on in May, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.