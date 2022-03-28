Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina begins trial in Almeria after sexual assault accusation

Celta Vigo welcome Real Madrid to Galicia this weekend.

Los Blancos come to Balaidos keen to get back to winning ways following their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico while Celta are keen to climb La Liga.

But Os Celestes won’t have a full complement of players available during training this week; Santi Mina will be in court.

The striker has been accused of sexual assault according to Marca and will spend the week in the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almeria.

The incident in question occurred on June 16th, 2017 in Mojacar in Almeria. A prison sentence of eight years is being requested.

Celta is awaiting to see the result of the trial and, for now, is presuming the complete innocence of their player.

Carlo Mourino, the club’s owner, has a zero-tolerance policy regarding misdeeds, however, so if he is found guilty – even if he doesn’t earn a sentence – it’s unlikely he’ll remain at the club.