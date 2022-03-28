Carles Puyol visits Barca Femeni ahead of Real Madrid quarter-final

Former Barcelona men’s captain Carles Puyol has visited the Barcelona team ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Barcelona came out victorious in the first leg in Madrid, as they came from behind to win 2-1. Captain and Ballon D’Or winner Alexia Putellas notched the winner. For the return leg, the Camp Nou will host the match. Barcelona had to release more tickets after they sold out the 85,000 tickets that had been released months in advance.

Ahead of their tie on Wednesday, Puyol came to speak to the team to praise their work and provide advice.

“Don’t stop doing the little things because in the end, it’s the little things that make the difference, keep enjoying it,” he advised.

“Don’t let this pass you by. Football happens very very quickly and when you realise it, you won’t have the chance to play anymore and it’s the things that I miss most.”

Carles Puyol has been vocal in his support of the side in the past and has a good relationship with fellow centre-back Mapi Leon. When the latter was injured last season, Puyol spent time with her to try and help with her convalescence.