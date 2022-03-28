Benzema and Mendy hasten recovery efforts

Real Madrid are looking to pick up some momentum again this week, after being humbled in their own back yard by Barcelona. Crucial to those efforts is Karim Benzema.

Benzema and his compatriot Ferland Mendy both missed El Clasico with muscle injuries and are both back in training ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday. Neither are a sure bet for the match however. According to Sport, both had their boots on for some light exercise for ten minutes. They were tested by the medical staff before returning to do gym work and physiotherapy.

Benzema’s absence was notable in the match against Barcelona as Madrid lacked a focal point. His presence will be key not just for the Celta match, but also Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea.

Meanwhile Mendy’s absence was less conspicuous by nature of his stature, but his deputy in El Clasico, Nacho Fernandez, looked out of his depth against Ousmane Dembele. Carlo Ancelotti has scheduled five training sessions from Monday to Friday ahead of the trip to Galicia.