Barcelona are receiving interest from the Premier League for Memphis Depay.

Memphis only joined Barca last summer, joining on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon.

The Dutchman got off to an impressive start, but since then, injuries have held him back.

He has managed to return to fitness of late, however, and overall, he has done pretty well, scoring 10 and assisting twice in 20 La Liga appearances.

But as Barca go from strength-to-strength, there may not be a space for Memphis.

The arrival of Ferran Torres and Adama Traore has complicated things for Memphis, who also hasn’t been helped by Ousmane Dembélé‘s return to form.

According to Sport and the Daily Mail, Barca could move to make a quick buck on Memphis as they look to strengthen this summer.

And Tottenham are said to have expressed an interest ahead of the summer.

Meanwhile, Napoli have also been linked with a move for the Dutchman.