Barcelona are said to have already negotiated terms with Leeds United star Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger is in-demand this summer having impressed since making the move to the Premier League in 2020.

The 25-year-old is reportedly being eyed by a number of clubs across Europe, including Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

But if Mundo Deportivo‘s front page today is anything to go by, Barca have already agreed terms with the player ahead of a possible summer transfer.

The only problem is that they are yet to strike any sort of agreement with Leeds over a fee.

Not only that, but it’s made clear that Raphinha’s signing would only be with certain conditions.

It’s claimed the signing will depend on whether Ousmane Dembélé stays and whether Barca made Adama Traore’s stay permanent at the end of the season.

Not only that, but the signing of Erling Haaland – should Barca be able to pull it off – will be prioritised over any other move.

And should they sign Haaland, it’s unlikely they will have much money at all left over to complete other moves.

In other words, whether there is an agreement or not, Barca are a long way from completing the signing.