Barcelona are planning to extend Memphis Depay’s contract this summer

Barcelona signed Memphis Depay from Lyon last summer.

They had tried to sign the Dutchman the summer before as well as the preceding January transfer window only for Lyon to demand €20m and €10m respectively.

That frustrated the operation, but it finally came to fruition last June after Memphis’ contract with Lyon expired. He became a free agent and signed a two-year deal with the Blaugrana.

It’s thought Barcelona are keen to extend his contract and negotiations will be held at the end of this season according to Mundo Deportivo.

The reason such a short deal was signed in the first place was because Memphis is earning a relatively low salary at Barcelona.

Memphis’ Barcelona career has gotten off to a good start.

The Dutchman, who’s notched 39 goals in 76 senior caps for the Netherlands, has contributed ten goals and two assists in the 29 appearances he’s made for Barcelona this year.