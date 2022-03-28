Barcelona are unsure over the future of defender Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman has fallen down the Barca pecking order over the last year or so and is now seeing reduced minutes.

Lenglet has made just 13 La Liga appearances so far this season, starting only four.

And that’s despite missing only three league games through injury this season, with Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo preferred.

Lenglet is still under contract until 2026, but his position looks weakened, and at 26 years of age, he may want more regular minutes.

That’s an even bigger problem should Barca sign Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea this summer, (and) or indeed Cesar Azpilicueta, who can also play centrally.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca still see some sort of a role for Lenglet going forward.

But unless he significantly improves his form, it’s not going to be a starting role, and then it becomes about what Lenglet wants for his career going forward.