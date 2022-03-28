Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in Pedro Porro

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all interested in Sporting Lisbon right back Pedro Porro according to Diario AS.

The Spaniard is contracted to Manchester City but is currently thriving in Portugal, drawing the attention of La Liga’s heavyweights as well as Bayern Munich.

Sporting have an option to buy Porro for €8.5m, something they’re considering doing in order to profit by then selling him.

They’re thought to be open to doing a deal for around €30m.

And that’s attractive to many, including Madrid. Neither Dani Carvajal nor Lucas Vazquez have been completely convincing so far this season so Los Blancos are keen to bring in a right-back.

Porro, 22, was born in Extremadura and came through the youth system at Girona before heading to City in 2019. Sporting is his second loan – he also spent time with Real Valladolid.

Porro has made 27 appearances for Sporting across all competitions this season and has contributed four goals and seven assists. He’s earned one cap for La Roja.