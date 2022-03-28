Atletico Madrid are planning for next season with Antoine Griezmann in their team

Atletico Madrid are planning next season with Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is on loan at the Wanda Metropolitano from Barcelona and a permanent transfer will be triggered once he plays 50% of the games he’s available for this season.

And according to Mundo Deportivo he’s exceeding that figure.

Griezmann has played 25 games for Diego Simeone this season and scored eight goals, so it’s taken for granted at Atletico that he’ll complete the transfer come the end of the season.

The purchase option included in the deal is understood to be €40m but it isn’t compulsory until the second year of the transfer.

Griezmann, 31, came through the youth system at Real Sociedad before joining Atletico in 2014. He spent five years there before leaving for Barcelona but returned in the summer of 2021.

A French international with 103 senior caps for his country and 42 goals, Griezmann has scored 141 times for Los Rojiblancos across his two spells in the Spanish capital.